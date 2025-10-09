Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For years, brands have invested significant resources in building massive followings on Instagram and TikTok — only to struggle with converting likes and comments into actual sales. A new AI startup thinks it has the answer.

Pinpoint, an “AI-native social operating system,” just raised $2.5 million in seed funding to reimagine how businesses monetize social attention. The round was co-led by Phoenix Capital Ventures and British internet collective The Sidemen via Upside Ventures, with participation from Antler VC, Bulletpitch+, beauty creator Brooke Monk, and executives from Spotify, Raine Group, Google and Twilio.

Instead of pushing audiences to websites or email funnels, Pinpoint keeps the entire transaction on social platforms. Say a customer comments on a TikTok: Pinpoint can instantly DM them with a product recommendation, track the purchase and re-engage them later with tailored offers.

It also captures first-party data — like emails and phone numbers — directly through DMs, giving brands the ability to follow up through email or SMS without relying on third-party platforms.

For entrepreneurs, the pitch is clear: cut out the friction between follower engagement and revenue.

“The world has moved on from email and SMS,” says co-founder Joshua Cohen. “We’re helping brands advertise in a way that feels authentic to today’s generation — meeting them where they already are on social media.”

That message seems to resonate. In just four months of beta testing, more than 100 brands have signed on, including celebrity-backed companies like The Rock’s PAPATUI, Jake Paul’s Betr, Molly Baz’s Ayoh and Matty Matheson’s Matty’s World. Fast-growing ventures like Overtime, IGK Hair, Bobbie, PrizePicks and Major League Pickleball are also early adopters.

Phoenix Capital Ventures says its investment reflects a broader opportunity: while social platforms are excellent at building communities, most brands still don’t have the tools to monetize them effectively. Pinpoint believes they bridge that gap.

With new funding in hand, the startup plans to expand integrations beyond Instagram and TikTok, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the next wave of AI-powered social commerce.

Why it matters

Social media is the new storefront: Pinpoint shows how AI can turn likes, comments and DMs directly into sales, bypassing traditional funnels like websites or email campaigns. Entrepreneurs who rely heavily on social platforms for reach now have a clearer path to monetization. Owning first-party data is non-negotiable: With increasing privacy regulations and the decline of third-party tracking, tools like Pinpoint that capture emails and phone numbers through social interactions give founders the chance to future-proof customer relationships and marketing strategies. Meet consumers where they already are: Today’s buyers live on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, not in email inboxes. Pinpoint shows how entrepreneurs can connect directly with audiences in real time, turning everyday interactions like comments and DMs into personalized shopping experiences.

