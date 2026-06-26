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Key Takeaways Email is affordable, accessible and easy to personalize. It’s also in your control, so you aren’t at the whim of an algorithm update or policy shift from a third-party platform.

Direct mail is old. But it’s survived for a reason, and now, it’s experiencing a resurgence.

Social ads aren’t a shiny new marketing tool anymore. They’re part and parcel of the promotional experience. But don’t let their well-established nature dim your opinion of them in 2026.

Marketing has always been a consistent part of business. But marketing strategy changes all the time. It’s important to understand what channels deliver real results in 2026.

After testing and managing campaigns across dozens of brands in the last few months, I keep seeing the same three tactics quietly outperform everything else. If you’re looking for the best place to spend your marketing money this year, the quiet marketing workhorses that are delivering impressive ROI in 2026 are email, direct mail and social media ads.

1. Email continues to burn bright

Email is affordable, accessible and easy to personalize. It’s also in your control, so you aren’t at the whim of an algorithm update or policy shift from a third-party platform.

Email is also permission-based. This opt-in element means you have permission from your list to reach out. This gives you pre-warmed leads at various points of your sales funnel.

At least, that’s true if you use email the right way. Benchmark Email points out that in 2026, email is still effective, but it’s evolving.

Open rates are flat in most areas, but opens alone don’t drive success rates and KPIs anymore. Instead, you want to focus on things like click-throughs. Other downstream actions, like making a purchase, booking a demo or downloading a resource, are also highly relevant.

How relevant? Recent data points to effective email marketing as one of, if not the, top ROI options for marketers in 2026. Email marketing platform Litmus reports that every dollar spent on email has at least a $10 return. The key, though, is watching the right metrics to make sure your campaigns are performing in the right areas this year.

If you’re just getting started, don’t build a massive email funnel. Start with a simple three-email automated sequence:

Email 1: Deliver a free resource or discount immediately after signup.

Email 2: Share a customer success story or case study 2-3 days later.

Email 3: Include one clear call-to-action, such as booking a consultation or starting a free trial.

Beginner-friendly platforms like Mailchimp, Kit or HubSpot make it easy to set up segmentation, automation and click tracking without technical experience.

2. Direct mail is making a comeback

Direct mail is old. But it’s survived for a reason — and now it’s experiencing a resurgence.

There’s something powerful about taking the time to create and send a physical piece of mail to someone. As digital fatigue intensifies, higher engagement channels like this are still capable of generating a respectable ROI.

This is especially true if you use modern digital tools and technology to support your direct mail efforts. Taradel is one example. The first step in the process is to use the latest data to identify the best prospects. By clarifying and segmenting the audience, it helps businesses approach traditional direct mail with the incisive precision of modern technology.

The company sees two additional reasons direct mail continues to have such incredible staying power: shelf life and relevance. Direct mail is naturally more relevant, as the costs associated with it make it a target from the jump. Design, segmentation and intent all factor into each piece that is mailed out.

Once received, 90% of mail is opened, and the shelf life for a piece of physical mail is days and often weeks — far longer than the “blink-and-you-missed-it” digital ad experience.

Direct mail works best when paired with digital follow-up. Add a QR code that links to a landing page, limited-time offer or scheduling tool so you can track engagement and conversions.

If you want to reach people in 2026 and direct mail is an option in your industry, get it into the mix.

3. Social media advertising continues to hold up

Social ads aren’t a shiny new marketing tool anymore. They’re part and parcel of the promotional experience. But don’t let their well-established nature dim your opinion of them in 2026. Social is still going strong — and the proof is in the pudding.

Huge quantities of marketing dollars are headed toward social media this year. According to data shared by AutoFaceless.ai, spend in this area is supposed to reach at least $280 billion this year — even as the number of users on social media passes the 5.5 billion mark.

ROI is solid here, too. The short-form social video content platform adds that the return tends to be over $5 for every $1 spent.

The key isn’t whether or not to use socials in your marketing strategy. They work and they have the potential for a great ROI. The question is what socials you’re using. In 2026, short-form videos continue to dominate the social scene.

Instagram Reels, TikToks and YouTube Shorts are performing exceptionally well and should remain firmly in the marketing plan for any industry where those formats work. (And if you’re creative, that’s most areas of business).

Before spending heavily on ads, test short-form content organically. If a Reel or TikTok performs well naturally, turn it into a paid ad. This lowers creative risk and helps identify messaging that already resonates.

Adapting your marketing strategy for 2026

Marketing isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it process. While the rudimentary goals of marketing remain the same now as they did a thousand years ago, the way we market is always changing.

Make sure you’re looking at your strategy for the year ahead. Are you using the right tactics? Are you on the platforms that deliver the best ROI?

Don’t wait to react. Be proactive. Find the marketing tactics that work the best here and now. Then invest in them while they’re still delivering peak results.