Key Takeaways Entrepreneurship rises when traditional employment tightens: As big companies pull back, individuals are creating their own opportunities.

Over 5.9 million new businesses formed nationwide, with states like Montana and Wyoming seeing record growth rates.

Snowstorms. Political chaos. A weak job market and stubbornly high interest rates. Welcome to 2026!

As we move deeper into the year, your news feed is probably filled with commentary about unemployment numbers creeping up and corporate hiring slowing down. But there’s something traditional employment data is missing: when the job market tightens, entrepreneurship surges.

That’s why 2026 may be a prime window of opportunity for launching a new business venture.

Entrepreneurship is booming

According to the Registered Agents Inc. December Business Formation Report, more than 5.9 million new businesses were formed in 2025, an 8% increase over 2024 nationwide. And sure, it’s easy to point to the usual heavy hitters, states like Florida and Texas, which posted another standout year and outperformed 2024 month after month.

But growth at this scale doesn’t come from a handful of top states alone. Several smaller states also emerged with impressive gains of their own. While larger jurisdictions led in total formations, Wyoming and Montana stood out for their growth rates, recording year-over-year increases of 35% and 25%, respectively.

Zooming in on Montana for a moment, our data shows the state didn’t just experience momentary spikes on paper; it grew month after month.

This past December, Montana saw nearly 5,800 new business formations, up 34% from December 2024. And it kept that pace all year, averaging 5,600 new formations every month. The Montana Secretary of State even reported several months topping 6,000 new registrations, with record highs in April and July.

So what does that kind of growth actually mean to the average entrepreneur? It points to a business climate where new ventures aren’t just starting, they’re gaining momentum.

Our monthly analysis starts where every business does: at formation. By tracking when entrepreneurs file their formation documents with their states, we get an accurate, ground-level view of where new ventures are taking shape across the country.

But the data doesn’t stop there. Each month, we also hear directly from the business owners we support, asking a few simple questions about how they feel about their new ventures.

The message is clear: optimism is holding strong.

In December, 87% said their business was holding steady or growing stronger, and just 14% said they were concerned about economic stability heading into 2026.

Think about that for a moment. While headlines focus on unemployment rates and corporate hiring freezes, small business owners are forging ahead. It’s also important to remember that small businesses and solo ventures operate differently from traditional employment.

When large companies pull back on hiring during economic uncertainty, entrepreneurs see opportunity. They’re not waiting for someone else to create their job; they go out and create it themselves.

Why 2026 is poised for entrepreneurial growth

A tighter job market pushes individuals to build their own stability. As big employers tighten budgets, workers reconsider traditional careers and create their own opportunities. This shift often accelerates business formation, and 2025’s data suggests that trend is persisting into 2026. Real-time formation data points to sustained momentum. National formation figures in every single month of 2025 beat the same months in 2024. It’s a strong sign of resilient entrepreneurial activity. Strong owner sentiment breeds resilience. In December, nearly 9 in 10 business owners told us their business health was steady or improving, a strong indicator that confidence remains high heading into 2026. Starting a business is becoming more accessible. States with business-friendly infrastructure, like simplified filing processes, lower fees, and streamlined online systems, are seeing pronounced formation activity. Policy environments matter. Montana’s surge may also reflect the impact of business-friendly reforms. Measures like HB592, which strengthened small business impact analysis and public input in the rulemaking process, could help lower barriers for entrepreneurs. Similar adjustments are increasingly common in states looking to encourage new business growth.

A new narrative for economic growth

It’s time to broaden the narrative around today’s economy. Traditional labor statistics simply don’t capture the full picture of how people are working, creating, and contributing. When unemployment edges up, entrepreneurship often accelerates as individuals look for stability and control over their livelihoods.

In 2026, that dynamic may prove to be one of the economy’s most underappreciated strengths. The numbers speak for themselves. And for aspiring founders willing to leap, now may be the perfect time.