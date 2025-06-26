This AdGuard suite can keep your workflow distraction-free and your data secure.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to a study by RescueTime, professionals are interrupted approximately every 6 minutes. It takes an average of 23 minutes to fully regain focus after each interruption. If you're sick of dodging pop-ups, banner ads, and videos that autoplay while you work, AdGuard can help you stay on track.

This powerful ad blocker and VPN combo provides a more peaceful and secure internet experience, eliminating ads as you browse and keeping you protected online. And right now, you can secure it all with the AdGuard VPN + Ad Blocker Family Security Suite for just $44.99 with code GUARD5 until July 20.

Maximize productivity with this AdGuard all-in-one privacy suite

Cut the distractions with AdGuard Family Plan, an advanced ad-blocking module that also serves as a privacy protection tool and parental control system. It lets you browse the web without banners, pop-ups, and video ads, so you can stay focused on the task at hand.

AdGuard works with both Android and iOS operating systems, and this family plan protects up to nine devices. Aside from saving you wasted time, it also hides your data from trackers and activity analyzers and offers parental controls for those with kids at home.

This security suite takes things even further, as it includes AdGuard VPN. This elevates your online security, giving you your own encrypted gateway to the internet. This keeps your data secure and all of your activity private, no matter where you are in the world.

This VPN lets you choose from over 60 locations worldwide, allowing you to bypass geographically restricted content. There's also a zero-logging policy, so none of your personal data is collected. And it can be used on up to 10 devices.

