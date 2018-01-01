Civil Rights
Dress Codes
Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule
Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.