Court Cases
prison
Creator of Doomed Fyre Festival Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence
Billy McFarland defrauded investors of tens of millions of dollars.
More From This Topic
Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?
The nation's top court overturned the measure in the third such incident since December.
McDonald's
McDonald's Wins EU 'MacCoffee' Trademark Dispute
The case underscores the battle between brand names and so-called free-riders who might benefit from the marketing spent on brands without bearing the same costs.
Court Cases
Oracle Ordered to Pay HP $3 Billion in Itanium Case
Oracle said it would appeal the verdict.
Court Cases
Visa, MasterCard $7.25 Billion Settlement With Retailers Is Thrown Out
The case will return to the Brooklyn federal court, where it will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie.
Uber
Uber, Lyft Settle Litigation Involving Top Executives
Rival ride services Uber and Lyft have settled high stakes litigation involving two of their top executives, court filings show, in advance of a trial that could have aired sensitive details about both companies.
Apple
Government Asks That Apple Patent Case Against Samsung Be Returned to Lower Court
The world's top smartphone rivals have been feuding over patents since 2011, when Apple sued Samsung in Northern California alleging infringement of the iPhone's patents, designs and trademarked appearance.
Mozilla
Mozilla Bid to Intervene in U.S. Child Porn Case Rejected
A judge rejected the Firefox maker's bid to intervene in a case against a school administrator charged in the investigation.
Legal Issues
Google Reportedly Faces Record 3 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine
The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Court Cases
Digital Currency Firm Co-founder Gets 10 Years in Prison in Cash-Laundering Case
Vladamir Kats pleaded guilty later in 2013 to money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Obamacare
Republicans Win Obamacare Legal Challenge, Add to Insurer Concerns
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer ruled that the administration cannot spend billions of dollars in federal funds to provide subsidies under Obamacare to private insurers without the approval of Congress.