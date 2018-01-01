Delay

Tech Glitches, Delivery Delays: Apple's Latest Product Rollout Has Been a Mess So Far
After a livestream unveiling its next generation of devices malfunctioned on Tuesday, the Apple store similarly crashed early this morning when the latest iPhones became available for preorder.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Obamacare Mandate for Many Businesses Pushed Back a Year
In yet another blow to the troubled law, the administration has decided to push back Obamacare requirements for many American businesses.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
