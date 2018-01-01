Entrepreneur Reads

More From This Topic

Unwound: One Founder's Story of Finding Success in Failure
Entrepreneurs

Unwound: One Founder's Story of Finding Success in Failure

Three things all entrepreneurs need to know to cope with big wins and big losses in the business world
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
Dustin Mathews' Top 5 Must-Have Business Books
Entrepreneur Reads

Dustin Mathews' Top 5 Must-Have Business Books

See what the co-author of 'No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations' thinks you should read to succeed in business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
The 10 Best Motivational Books of 2016
Books

The 10 Best Motivational Books of 2016

Deeply authentic accounts of personal trials, hard-learned truths and unexpected epiphanies teach readers that anything is possible -- once you understand that hard work alone isn't enough.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
5 Serious Business Books to Read Over the Holidays
Books

5 Serious Business Books to Read Over the Holidays

Books are how we learn from smart people we'll probably never get the chance to meet.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
Bill Gates's 5 Favorite Books of 2016
Bill Gates

Bill Gates's 5 Favorite Books of 2016

The Microsoft co-founder's latest recommended reading choices.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Richard Branson's Top Book Recommendations From 2016
Richard Branson

Richard Branson's Top Book Recommendations From 2016

Here are the billionaire founder's top five books from the past year.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators
Books

7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators

Books, including some written decades before the internet was even an idea, are the antidote to the current deluge of digital misinformation.
Rebekah Iliff | 8 min read
Craig Simpson's Top 10 Must Read Books for Marketing Professionals
Entrepreneur Reads

Craig Simpson's Top 10 Must Read Books for Marketing Professionals

Become a better marketer by picking up some of these impactful books.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How to Listen to Eddie Huang's Latest Audiobook – For Free
Entrepreneur Reads

How to Listen to Eddie Huang's Latest Audiobook – For Free

The author's follow up title to his bestselling book "Fresh Off the Boat" is a story about love, business, family and China.
Rocky Vy | 4 min read
Jason Haber's Top 10 Must Read Books for Social Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Reads

Jason Haber's Top 10 Must Read Books for Social Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs looking to do some good in the world can find inspiration and tips from these titles.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.