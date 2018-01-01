Far Out Tech
Technology Innovation
A Different Kind of Space Race: How Far-Out Tech Changes the Way You Live
Innovations developed for interstellar exploration is inside many of the products in your home. Where will future versions lead?
More From This Topic
Wearable Tech
Stuck on What to Get That Techie You Love? How About Asking MIT?
Say hello to the Ultimate Holiday Wish List, care of the 'MIT Tech Review'
Augmented Reality
AR and VR Require Better Hardware, Software and Power for Mass Adoption
Before either AR or VR can truly hit critical mass among consumers and businesses, a few key challenges need to be overcome.
Far Out Tech
You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power
Maybe someday we'll never have to charge devices ever again.
Far Out Tech
Here's Navdy, a New Gadget That Can Make Your Old Car Smart
A hands-on review of a device that allows you to get directions and receive messages projected onto a transparent screen on your dash.
Far Out Tech
Netflix Has a Solution for Annoying Trick-or-Treaters
This DIY doorbell gives kids all the treats they need without you ever having to leave the couch.
Far Out Tech
Soon, the Floor in Your House Could Be Your Next Energy Source
The 'Electric Slide' apparently has new meaning now thanks to science.
Virtual Reality
5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth
As the VR and AR market booms, one thing is certain -- there will be opportunity for entrepreneurs to stake claims.
Far Out Tech
Hey, Let's Go for a Walk on Mars
Thanks to the power of VR, you can -- more or less.
Far Out Tech
A Flying Food Tray That Follows You Wherever You Go? Sure. Why Not.
Red Sox slugger David Ortiz wants you to check out his jerky drone.
Far Out Tech
Watch: IBM's Watson Created a Super Creepy Movie Trailer All By Itself
The tech giant's artificially intelligent system put together a trailer for a movie about an artificially enhanced human. We know, so meta.
It seems like every other day we read about some far-out, new technology that makes us scratch our heads and say, "What the heck?" In this series, we'll take a look at all types of crazy new gadgets, apps and other technologies -- and the entrepreneurs dreaming them up.