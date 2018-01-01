GrubHub Seamless

Amazon May Be Looking to Break Into the Takeout-Delivery Market




The new service will reportedly be a part of Amazon Local and compete directly with services like Seamless and GrubHub.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read
How to Disrupt an Industry in Three Steps




Everyone's out to change the world these days. While that's no walk in the park, it isn't always rocket science, either.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Facebook Lets Restaurants Post Menus to Pages; Yelp Announces New Video Feature




Facebook's new feature is a direct jab at competitors like Yelp.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
GrubHub Stock Surges in Public Debut After Raising $192 Million




GrubHub's IPO has proved to be a treat for investors, as the stock jumped 54 percent in its public debut.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
GrubHub Seamless Files for Tastiest Tech IPO Yet




GrubHub Seamless is the latest-consumer tech company to file for a confidential initial public offering.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
