People Hating on You? Here Are 4 Ways to Use That Negative Energy to Your Advantage.
Entrepreneur Mindset

People Hating on You? Here Are 4 Ways to Use That Negative Energy to Your Advantage.

Sometimes, "I hate you" is what every entrepreneur needs to hear.
Andrew McDermott | 8 min read
From Apple to SoulCycle: Here's How Cult Brands Breed Loyalty and Fanaticism
Branding

From Apple to SoulCycle: Here's How Cult Brands Breed Loyalty and Fanaticism

Panelists at Social Media Week in New York City discussed how aspiring brands can achieve cult status.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
New Dove Campaign Aims to Cleanse Twitter of Rampant Trolling and Hate-Speech
Social Media Marketing

New Dove Campaign Aims to Cleanse Twitter of Rampant Trolling and Hate-Speech

Entitled #SpeakBeautiful, the multi-tiered campaign will aim to incite a domino effect of positivity.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
