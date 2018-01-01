headquarters
Location
6 Key Questions to Get You Set Up Where You Want to Be
'Location, location, location' is not just for judging retail space. Every company that can should evaluate where to establish itself by both soft and hard metrics.
More From This Topic
Snapchat
Snapchat Is Making the UK Its International Headquarters
The move is unusual for a U.S.-based tech firm.
Layoffs
Hundreds of Employees Laid Off at Staples HQ
The 'bloodbath' affected both senior and junior employees.
Real Estate
Should You Rent or Buy Your Startup Headquarters?
Deciding whether to rent or buy your growing startup's headquarters isn't easy. But there are three questions you can ask yourself to make the decision simpler.