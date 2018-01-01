S Corp

A Simple Look at the Best Corporate Structure for Your Business
Incorporation

A Simple Look at the Best Corporate Structure for Your Business

The pros and cons of sole proprietorships, LLCs, S Corps and C Corps.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Tax Time: Should You File a Business Extension?
Finance

Tax Time: Should You File a Business Extension?

March 17 might be the deadline for corporations to file, but an extension could be your best move. Here are the details and tips you should know about the Corporate deadline.
Mark J. Kohler
S-Corps and Tax Advantages: What to Know
Tax Center

S-Corps and Tax Advantages: What to Know

An S-Corp election can save small businesses on certain health care and employment taxes, amounting to thousands for eligible ventures. We explain the advantages.
Mark J. Kohler
The S Corp Deadline Is Approaching: What to Know
Finance

The S Corp Deadline Is Approaching: What to Know

The March 17 deadline to take the S Corp election is nearly here. We explain who is eligible and how it might benefit you.
Nellie Akalp | 4 min read
Why Corporate Tax Reform Is Not Enough
Finance

Why Corporate Tax Reform Is Not Enough

Only comprehensive reform will prevent businesses that produce the same profits through the same activities from paying vastly different tax rates.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
