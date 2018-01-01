Shared Workspaces

There Are 2,000 Empty Restaurants During the Day in New York -- and This Startup Is Doing Something About It
Spacious seeks to have restaurant double as a shared workspace.
Rachel Butt | 4 min read
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included
The idea is that for a bit of a premium in price, you can live month to month in a shared space, forgoing signing on to a long-term lease commitment.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
Selecting the Best Shared Workspace for Your Tech Needs
Shared workspaces are a great option for small companies, Watercooler's Jenifer Ross shares how to make sure the office has everything you need.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
