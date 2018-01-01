Stock Options

Twitter to Employees: We'll Pay You to Stick Around
Twitter

The company has been sweetening employee compensation packages to retain talent as the company's user growth stalls and it stock price slides.
Reuters | 2 min read
LinkedIn Boss Gives $14 Million Away to Employees. Ours Gave Us Some Donuts.
Linkedin

The package is reportedly worth an estimated $14 million.
Reuters | 1 min read
How Stock Options Can Help Your Startup Attract and Retain Top Talent
Stocks

Partial owners of a company have a vested interest not only in their own performance but in the long-term success of the whole company.
David Stack | 4 min read
