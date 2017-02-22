'The Never Settle Show' Is About to Takeover Facebook

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Get some rest, folks, Mario Armstrong is about to invade your screens with The Never Settle Show, a high-energy, inspirational talk-show production shot in front of a live studio audience in New York City -- and streamed everywhere else in the world.

"Our show wants to help you never settle, to pursue your passions, dreams, and inspire you to think about what you want to do with your life," says Armstrong. "Our segments will give you life hacks and actionable takeaways that you can start using immediately. Our guests will be a mix of celebrities, experts, and real people who will share their own 'never settle' stories as well as their keys to success."

Related: How to Win on "Shark Tank"

Here's the really fun part: you can sit back and watch, or you can participate directly by shaping the segments, as well as helping pick the guests and topics. Your questions for guests will be asked live, in real-time, through social media and phone calls during our interviews. No other talk show does that.

Sound good? We agree. Here's what you need to know:

Premieres Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 7pm EST, on Entrepreneur's Facebook page

Live on every Wednesday after that

Like Entrepreneur on Facebook to receive Live alerts

Learn more about the Never Settle Show and sign up for alerts here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and coming soon to Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.