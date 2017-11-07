He Makes Guitars Out of Torn-Down Buildings in Detroit. Does That Rock Or What?

Sometimes we hear about business ideas that are incredibly innovative. Sometimes we hear about ones that are just plain cool. And, sometimes we hear about businesses that are an awesomely perfect mix of both.

That's how we felt when we learned about Detroit Wallace Guitars, a Detroit-based guitar company that builds unique and timeless instruments using reclaimed wood from local landmarks. "Our goal with these guitars is to preserve the history of the city we love while honoring its tradition of superior craftsmanship,” says Wallace Detroit Guitars owner Mark Wallace. “Detroit is a community of people who know how to make stuff, and our company is cut from that same cloth."

Watch the above video to hear how Wallace came up with this super-cool idea, and to hear one of his incredible instruments in action.

