If You're Selling More Than One Thing, You're Probably Making a Big Mistake

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter. Siegel gives his best advice to other entrepreneurs who are starting out, which is: Find out what your customers want most from you and give it to them.

This sounds simple, but Siegel says you shouldn't stop there. Instead, you should focus all of your efforts in making sure you can provide that one product or service in the most optimized way possible, until you are the very best at that thing in your field. Then, once you've mastered it -- and this is important -- don't move on to the next product or service idea. Do concentrate on making sure you let as many potential clients and partners as possible know about what you're doing.

Marketing and sales might not come as naturally to some entrepreneurs as others, but they are vital to the health of your business. So, don't get distracted and start trying to sell a second idea before you've optimized the first one. Don't get bored and move on until the time is right.

