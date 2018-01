Teremok, which had close to 300 locations in its native Russia, recently expanded internationally to New York City.

Mikhail Goncharov launched Teremok as a food cart in Moscow in 1998. Now the $120 million company has around 300 locations, with the first two locations outside of Russia in New York City.

Entrepreneur sat down with Goncharov while he was in New York. Watch our quick explainer video to get caught up on Teremok, dubbed the “McDonald’s of Russia," which serves Russian crepes called bliny, borscht and desserts such as cheesecake.