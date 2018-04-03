This Entrepreneur's Leadership Success Secret Is Simpler Than You Think

My Queue

2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the most important parts of being a successful leader is making sure that the people around you are happy. And that means your employees, your customers and everyone else you build relationships with inside and outside the business.

Related: The 8 Essential Steps to Building a Winning Company Culture

Anke Albert, the founder of healthy cookie and granola company Anke’s Fit Bakery, understands the importance of a happy and healthy company, which is why she cares about the people involved in every aspect of the business.

“As a business owner, one of the most important things is to see the business as a whole,” she says in the video. “So for me, I care about my customers, but I also care about the people I work with.”  

What’s one of Albert’s secrets to making sure everyone is happy? Listening. Whether it’s listening to your customers’ wants or listening to your staff’s needs, if you cultivate a positive culture and transparent atmosphere, then you’ll set yourself up for success.

Related: How These 8 Founders Are Innovating Company Culture

To learn more about Albert’s take on leadership, click play.

This video was shot at Pilotworks.

