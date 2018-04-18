Hate Your Job? Here's How to Bounce Back and Find Your Passion.

/

Neil Patel candidly breaks down what it takes to find a dream job in hard times.

April 18, 2018 2 min read

Discovering your ultimate passion in life can take more than one test run. At times, that search for a life passion can be a costly one -- especially when you dedicate years of loans and schooling to discover you never enjoyed the profession and industry in the first place.

Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel takes us behind the scenes of his video series to talk about a friend in his life who was struggling to not only find his passion, but also pay down substantial loan debt from graduate school. When money is tight like this, Patel recommends first addressing the need for funds by finding a quick job that will help to lower financial stress. A job that forces you to devote your time to pay the bills and get to a more financiall stable point can have a two-prong effect: It helps contribute to your bank accounts and your time. A job that serves as strict money-making endeavor can free up your schedule and mental resources to figure out a true passion.

The goal, in Patel's words, is to experiment with different activities and ventures and see if any sparks an interest. Areas which you find yourself particularly good at are often tied to lasting interest. Trying out a myriad of undertakings creates the space to eventually discover a profession that not only satisfies you but will keep you excited for years into your career.

