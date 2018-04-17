It's Good News, Bad News for Elon Musk. 3 Things to Know Today.
- It’s sort of a good news, bad news day for Elon Musk. While the Boring Company raised $112.5 million (mostly from Musk himself), Tesla is temporarily shutting down Model 3 production. Factory workers are being told to take vacation days or stay home without pay.
- In the wake of revelations about how third-party app developers have handled, or mishandled, Facebook users’ data, the dating app Bumble will allow users to register and log in using a telephone number instead of a Facebook account. Users still have the option to log in via Facebook if they choose.
- And if you want to experience the ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market without fear of losing your investment, a new game called Crypto Rider lets you ride a car on tracks based on the performance of different cryptocurrencies.
