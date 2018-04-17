My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

It's Good News, Bad News for Elon Musk. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
1 min read
  1. It’s sort of a good news, bad news day for Elon Musk. While the Boring Company raised $112.5 million (mostly from Musk himself), Tesla is temporarily shutting down Model 3 production. Factory workers are being told to take vacation days or stay home without pay.
  2. In the wake of revelations about how third-party app developers have handled, or mishandled, Facebook users’ data, the dating app Bumble will allow users to register and log in using a telephone number instead of a Facebook account. Users still have the option to log in via Facebook if they choose.
  3. And if you want to experience the ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market without fear of losing your investment, a new game called Crypto Rider lets you ride a car on tracks based on the performance of different cryptocurrencies.

