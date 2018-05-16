Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 2 Ep. 4: Self-Made Self-Care

/

Entrepreneur's pitch show, judged by IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick and other prominent investors, provides forward-thinking tips for entrepreneurs just getting their start.

May 16, 2018 2 min read

Does a product create more problems for its users than it solves? Does it address a need that other products out there don’t? Is it something you’d want to receive as a gift? Or is it just plain boring? These are the types of questions the investor judges on the weekly streaming show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch pose to gauge whether an entrepreneur’s business is viable.

Each contestant gets a mere 60 seconds to explain what their product is, the traction it’s gotten and the type of deal they’re seeking. They deliver this pitch from the Entrepreneur Elevator as it climbs to the boardroom floor, and once time is up, the panel deliberates: Should they invite the founder in to discuss, or should they send them down with hopes of crowdfunding as a plan B?

In this episode, four enterprising innovators showcase products designed to tackle everyday problems, from messy car cup holders to moldy hair extensions. The Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch investors provide forward-thinking tips for entrepreneurs just getting their start, such as when celebrity guest judge and IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick suggests product launch timing to one founder.

Sometimes, even the most well-rehearsed pitches suffer from technical difficulties, niche markets have big potential and, as VC judge Peter Goldberg puts it, “the things that you believe are not necessarily the right fit surprise you.”

Which of this week’s hopeful entrepreneurs will the investors fund? Watch the episode above, or on Facebook or YouTube. If you think you’ve seen the next billion-dollar idea, go ahead and support it via crowdfunding on our Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch landing page.