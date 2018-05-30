Growing Your Business Internationally? Reinvest Every Dollar to See Results.

Neil Patel shares his strategy for seeing real growth in your company.

May 30, 2018 2 min read

When Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel wanted to see growth in his company, he knew he had to put every dollar back into his business.

In this video, Patel talks about his plans building his brand in the next five years. His main plan involves growing his brand globally. Steps Patel hopes to take include entering markets that currently have less competition from big firms. Patel sees countries like Brazil, where Google and Facebook have less translated content, as opportunities to gain more social shares and Google rankings.

A strategy that has worked for Patel is putting his money into buying competitors, building his brand and working on global expansion. Significantly, Patel recommends investing every dollar you can. Instead of giving himself a cut of his company's profit, Patel will often put the money into areas of growth.

By taking your money and doubling down on growing your business, it is possible to expand and see real results -- perhaps even create an international brand, like Patel.

Click the video learn more ways to take your business to the level.

