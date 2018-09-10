John Legend Gets the EGOT! 3 Things to Know Today.
- At last night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, John Legend became the first African American man and youngest person to achieve EGOT status. That is, a person who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. There are only 15 in history!
- Pass the barf bag: After a flight was diverted due to extreme weather conditions, an American Airlines pilot bought all 159 passengers Papa John’s pizza. Haven't those poor people suffered enough?
- And here's some cheery news: a study about workplace death found that after falls and car accidents, homicide is the third leading cause of worker fatalities. That'll make you think twice about stealing your co-worker's lunch out of the fridge.
