3 Things To Know

John Legend Gets the EGOT! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. At last night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, John Legend became the first African American man and youngest person to achieve EGOT status. That is, a person who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. There are only 15 in history!
  2. Pass the barf bag: After a flight was diverted due to extreme weather conditions, an American Airlines pilot bought all 159 passengers Papa John’s pizza. Haven't those poor people suffered enough?
  3. And here's some cheery news: a study about workplace death found that after falls and car accidents, homicide is the third leading cause of worker fatalities. That'll make you think twice about stealing your co-worker's lunch out of the fridge. 

Watch the previous 3 Things video: Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.