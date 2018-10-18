Hiring Employees

Why This Startup Went Through Nearly 50 Interviews to Find the Right Hire

The president of AppSumo talks about some of the key pillars the startup abides by.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu talks with Ayman Al-Abdullah, president of SumoApp, an application that curates deals for entrepreneurs. 

The two talk about the app's growth strategy, which includes thinking about potential customers -- including taking its customer count from 1 million to 10 million. Moreover, the company focuses on a few key trajectory points, including specializing its marketing strategy and intensely vetting what kind of software the app's customers are interested in.

A present-day challenge and priority for the startup is the ability to hire good people. In the past, the business had seen how long this process could take -- involving sometimes from 40 to 50 interviews for one position.

The team eventually hired an in-house team to free up more resources and avoid hiring the wrong people. As Al-Abdullah points out, one bad hire could cost 15 times the salary you pay your initial hire.

Click on the video to hear more from Siu and Al-Abdullah.

