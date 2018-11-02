Mental Health

How to Be the Star of Your Own Life in Today's Social Media Frenzy

Jessica Abo sits down with Jonah Platt, a Los Angeles-based actor, writer, musician, composer, arranger, director and producer.
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're on social media, you might have had an experience where you logged on after you messed up an interview -- hoping to forget about life for a while -- only to see someone you know just landed their dream job. That moment can be painful; but, Jonah Platt wants you to remember to run your own race.

Known for his star turn on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked, Platt is currently the voice of Milton Moss on Netflix's hit animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On. Platt also starred in Hair at the Hollywood Bowl and most recently in A Walk on the Moon at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater. On television, you may have seen Platt on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Parenthood, The Office and in Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert.

Platt sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his career and concert tour and shared some coping strategies for when life throws you a plot twist. 

