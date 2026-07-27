Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says AI Hype Is Fueling Fear: ‘We’re Scaring People’

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Key Takeaways Jensen Huang is CEO of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company.

In a recent interview, Huang told AI critics to find new talking points and stop scaring people with predictions of AI taking over jobs.

He added that some of the dominant storylines around AI are more distracting than truthful.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is on top of the world.

Huang is the leader of the world’s most valuable company, which boasts a market cap of $5 trillion. Nvidia has directly benefited from manufacturing the AI chips at the heart of the AI boom. Meanwhile, Huang has seen his personal fortune swell to $173 billion. He is the seventh-richest person in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index global ranking.

Now Huang says that AI naysayers need to find new talking points.

“Listen, if you want to warn the world about the incredible capabilities of this technology, I think it’s been achieved,” Huang said in a recent interview with Axios cofounder Mike Allen.

He added that some of his peers are scaring the public by making wide-ranging predictions about AI’s impact on jobs.

“We just all have to be thoughtful and careful,” Huang said. “We’re scaring people.”

Huang thinks leaders should be honest about AI

Huang advocated for balance when it comes to talking about AI. While it is natural to focus on safely deploying AI on a broad scale, the industry also has to explain the benefits of the technology, he said.

“I think that we ought to be much more enthusiastic about it, help the United States realize that the only way we get left behind is if we don’t apply the technology,” Huang said.

He argued that AI leaders need to be honest with people. They have to start by noting that sweeping job losses have not shown up so far. He added that some of the dominant storylines around AI are more distracting than truthful.

“Don’t create a story that is made up,” he said. “It is made up that there’s going to be a singularity. It’s made up that somehow we’re living in a simulation. These are all made-ups. I think it’s a fun story. I don’t mind listening to it. And I even enjoy the narrative when it’s told by many of those leaders who are my friends.”

One voice stands out

Huang didn’t call out specific people or companies, even though he clearly thinks some of the stories about AI are hurting public perception.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is one of the most prominent cautionary voices in the AI world. He warned that the technology could lead to major job losses. Amodei said last year that AI could eliminate as many as half of entry-level, white-collar jobs, taking over tasks like coding, writing and data work within the next one to five years.

Anthropic is also unique among leading AI labs in that it regularly releases its own research focused on whether its Claude AI system shows early signs of human‑style thinking or feeling, rather than just following instructions and patterns. Even though Huang wants the industry to stick to straightforward, grounded stories about AI, Anthropic leans into more dramatic questions about if AI could ever start to think or feel more like a person.