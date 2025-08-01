'We Don't Negotiate': Why Anthropic CEO Is Refusing to Match Meta's Massive 9-Figure Pay Offers Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei laid out his rationale on a recent podcast for why he will not play the competing offer game despite Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's attempts to poach AI talent.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Brittany Robins

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said earlier this week that the AI startup refused to match pay offers from companies like Meta.
  • He said that Anthropic’s mission of creating cutting-edge AI inspired many employees to stay.
  • Anthropic is nearing a deal to raise funds at a $170 billion valuation.

While Meta poaches talent from Apple, OpenAI and Google, AI startup Anthropic is refusing to play the game by matching competing offers.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei explained his reasoning on an episode of the "Big Technology Podcast," released earlier this week. Amodei said that he recently sent a Slack message to all Anthropic staff informing them that the company was not willing to "compromise our compensation principles" or its "principles of fairness" when individual employees receive outside offers.

He said that Meta's efforts to poach staff were a "unifying moment" for the company, citing his decision not to match offers due to potential unfairness for other staff members.

Related: AI Is Dramatically Decreasing Entry-Level Hiring at Big Tech Companies, According to a New Analysis

Amodei also acknowledged on the podcast that fewer Anthropic employees had been captured by Meta's compensation offers when compared to other companies, though "not for lack of trying." Some Anthropic staff "wouldn't even talk" to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to Amodei.

Meta is reportedly offering more than $200 million in compensation to one AI researcher on the superintelligence team who worked at Apple. The tech giant did manage to poach Anthropic software engineer Joel Pobar, as of a June 30 memo.

"If Mark Zuckerberg throws a dart at a dartboard and it hits your name, that doesn't mean that you should be paid 10 times more than the guy next to you who's just as skilled, just as talented," Amodei said on the podcast.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images

Anthropic's compensation is tied to a level-based system. Amodei explained on the podcast that when Anthropic staff join the company, they are classified into one of many different levels, which corresponds to their compensation.

"We don't negotiate that level because we think it's unfair," Amodei said. "We want to have a systematic way."

Related: How Much Does It Cost to Develop and Train AI? Here's the Current Price, According to Anthropic's CEO.

Amodei said that Anthropic's mission of safely creating reliable, cutting-edge AI systems inspired many employees to stay, and asserted that Zuckerberg was "trying to buy something that can't be bought," which is alignment with a company's mission.

Zuckerberg, meanwhile, recently outlined his mission with his superintelligence team, a group working on creating AI that surpasses human intelligence. In a blog post on Meta's website, published on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said that Meta's goal was to bring superintelligence to every individual and allow people to reap the creative, economic and personal benefits of the technology.

He contrasted the effort with the intentions of "others in the industry" who want to use AI to automate the workforce first before giving it to individuals. Meta's mission is to empower individuals with AI, Zuckerberg wrote.

Related: Reddit Sues $61.5 Billion AI Startup Anthropic for Allegedly Using the Site for Training Data

Since its start in 2021, Anthropic has raised close to $20 billion from companies like Google and Amazon. According to a Bloomberg report from earlier this week, the startup is nearing a deal to raise funds at a $170 billion valuation.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Here's How Much Palantir Pays Its Top Tech Talent, From Software Engineers to AI Researchers

With stock up nearly 500% in a year, Palantir is booming. Here's how that translates into pay for its employees.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

What Top Founders Know About Domains That Most Entrepreneurs Miss

Top founders and VCs secure premium domains early to signal credibility, build trust and boost long-term brand equity and investor confidence.

By Michael Gargiulo
Starting a Business

I Built a $20 Million Company by Age 22 While Still in College. Here's How I Did It and What I Learned Along the Way.

Wealth-building in your early twenties isn't about playing it safe; it's about exploiting the one time in life when having nothing to lose gives you everything to gain.

By Emil Barr
Business News

75-Year-Old Billionaire Ray Dalio Just Sold His Last Shares in the Hedge-Fund Firm He Founded. Here's Why He's 'Thrilled About It.'

Dalio served in a variety of positions at Bridgewater Associates, including CEO, CIO and chairman, over decades.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

'Passion Is a Spark for the Vision': How the CEO of a New Powerboat Racing Series is 'Disrupting and Differentiating' Through Technology, Innovation — and Celebrity Star Power

In just its second season, E1 is already making a name for itself as a global brand with far-reaching popularity.

By Brittany Robins