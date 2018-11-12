Customer Engagement

To Stay Ahead in the Online Fashion Space, This CFO Looks Beyond Trends

Offering customers more than just free shipping and returns is one part of Revolve's Jesse Timmermans's strategy.
In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Jesse Timmermans, the CFO at Revolve, talks about tailoring its business to millennial customers and buyers constantly spending their time online. 

As the CFO describes, a big component of Timmermans's job is balancing risk and opportunity. Timmermans talks about extracting the most important information from a data set and keeping a look-out for those indicators that can mean the most. 

Now, with the digital marketplace becoming ever more crowded, the attention paid to the customer has to be particular; shipping is not just expected to be free but also fast; returns must not just be low-cost but easy. With so much of the population spending their time online when shopping, a business must make a special amount of effort to set itself apart.

Click the video to hear more from Timmermans.

