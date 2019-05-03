3 Mistakes to Avoid When Deciding Your Company's Name
Naming your business is one of the most important decisions you will make on your road to success.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Here are three common missteps entrepreneurs make when naming their business.
- Too many cooks. Do not let too many people weigh in. It can become overwhelming and not productive. Choose a select group to help you brainstorm and bounce around ideas. Make sure it is a diversified group so you don't have too many of the same ideas.
- Hybrid names. Just because you can mash two words together does not mean you should. Sometimes it sounds very forced, forgettable and confusing to potential consumers.
- Plain Jane. Almost as bad as a confusing name is one that is deathly boring. Being direct is key but being too direct is a snooze. For example, imagine if Yahoo! named their company General Internet Directory. Yawn. Try to come up with something that is unique and draws interest.
Watch more 3 Things to Know videos here.