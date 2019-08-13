What This Defense Consultant Learned From His Felony Conviction

Justin Paperny served 18 months in federal prison, and now he helps other white collar criminals prepare for their own prison sentences.

In the sage words of Mr. Sammy Davis, Jr., “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.” And while innocent people are sometimes wrongfully convicted and sent to prison, this wasn’t the case for Justin Paperny, author of Lessons from Prison. He did the crime, he did the time, and he survived in spite of going into it with no real concept of adversity.

On this episode of The Jordan Harbinger Show, Jordan Harbinger talks to Paperny about what led to his fall from a career as a successful stockbroker to a penitent felon who served 18 months in federal prison for violating securities laws. Now, he’s a defense consultant who specializes in preparing white collar criminals for their own prison sentences, and he’ll share his own experiences behind bars and what sobering reality was like when he emerged from the system.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

