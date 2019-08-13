My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Failure

What This Defense Consultant Learned From His Felony Conviction

Justin Paperny served 18 months in federal prison, and now he helps other white collar criminals prepare for their own prison sentences.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Creator, The Jordan Harbinger Show
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the sage words of Mr. Sammy Davis, Jr., “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.” And while innocent people are sometimes wrongfully convicted and sent to prison, this wasn’t the case for Justin Paperny, author of Lessons from Prison. He did the crime, he did the time, and he survived in spite of going into it with no real concept of adversity.

On this episode of The Jordan Harbinger Show, Jordan Harbinger talks to Paperny about what led to his fall from a career as a successful stockbroker to a penitent felon who served 18 months in federal prison for violating securities laws. Now, he’s a defense consultant who specializes in preparing white collar criminals for their own prison sentences, and he’ll share his own experiences behind bars and what sobering reality was like when he emerged from the system. 

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here

Related: How the 'Mom Test' Can Help You Cut Through B.S. and Find Important Answers

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur