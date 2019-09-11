The Keys to Driving More Traffic to Your Website

Get more eyeballs on your website by following a few of these marketing tips.

September 11, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses how to drive more traffic to your website.

Spend time on search engine optimization and content marketing when driving traffic. When posting, make sure that you are posting consistently, and when strategizing your content, aim to differentiate it by choosing a unique angle that makes your content stand out.

Next, hire freelance writers and bloggers to create content. A wise decision before picking these writers is to vet them beforehand. Have these prospective writers show you some of their work beforehand, and keep your eye out for those writers who rise above the rest. After, Siu recommends going through all your content to see which articles you can update.

Click the video to hear more traffic-driving tips.

