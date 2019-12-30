How Passion Can Drive Up Prices

One man experiences working in the sports industry by building a memorabilia auction and consignment firm.

December 30, 2019

David Kohler, CEO and founder of SCP Auctions, talks about how his childhood passion evolved into a successful auction house of sports memorabilia. Then, Kohler and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, discuss the importance of building authentic relationships in the sports industry and beyond. The pair also chat about why memorabilia has staying power despite so many technological changes, when entrepreneurs should consider leaving school and some of the auction records that SCP has set.

