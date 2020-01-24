Popsockets Has Announced Its New Wireless Charger

Plus, a female-founded startup wants to elevate your skincare experience, and a new program empowers students.

January 24, 2020 2 min read

PopSockets announced its new wireless charger, the PopPower Home Wireless Charger. It allows you to wirelessly charge your Apple or Android smartphone by making room for the PopGrip on the back of your phone by a hole in the middle of the charging pad. The charger is available for $60.

Urja is a female-founded skincare startup that is going to elevate your skincare experience! Urja reaches deeper with a more holistic approach, recognizing our skin reflects our overall health. Their products combine ingredients like Hylaronic Acid and Niacinamide (Nia-cina-mide) with hemp-CBD and Bakuchiol (Ba-Ku-Chi-Oil). Its products range from face and body oils to face wash and moisturizers. Urja's products are priced from $42 to $88.

Safe Steps offers tools and resources to help students discover what they might love as a career choice! It also helps them figure out the best education goals to make that happen (whether it's college or not) and achieve it in the most cost-effective way possible. The STEPS Program is a mobile-friendly course, accessible 24/7 that teaches the essential life skills and helps students move beyond the world of selfies or one-word answers. A 52-week online course teaches essentials for personal and professional success.

