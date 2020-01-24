News and Trends

Popsockets Has Announced Its New Wireless Charger

Plus, a female-founded startup wants to elevate your skincare experience, and a new program empowers students.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

PopSockets announced its new wireless charger, the PopPower Home Wireless Charger. It allows you to wirelessly charge your Apple or Android smartphone by making room for the PopGrip on the back of your phone by a hole in the middle of the charging pad. The charger is available for $60. 

Urja is a female-founded skincare startup that is going to elevate your skincare experience! Urja reaches deeper with a more holistic approach, recognizing our skin reflects our overall health. Their products combine ingredients like Hylaronic Acid and Niacinamide (Nia-cina-mide) with hemp-CBD and Bakuchiol (Ba-Ku-Chi-Oil). Its products range from face and body oils to face wash and moisturizers. Urja's products are priced from $42 to $88.

Safe Steps offers tools and resources to help students discover what they might love as a career choice! It also helps them figure out the best education goals to make that happen (whether it's college or not) and achieve it in the most cost-effective way possible. The STEPS Program is a mobile-friendly course, accessible 24/7 that teaches the essential life skills and helps students move beyond the world of selfies or one-word answers. A 52-week online course teaches essentials for personal and professional success.

Related: Why the Day You Feel Like a True Entrepreneur May Never Come

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.