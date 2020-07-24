Can Psychedelics Help Treat Depression?
It's a question doctors are starting to ask again, and we walk you through it.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Can psychedelics treat depression? It's a question doctors are starting to ask again as a the 40-year moratorium that closed down psychedelics research in the 1970s is now coming to an end. But there are numerous factors that must be considered. In this video, Dr. Dominick Sportelli helps walk us through what you need to know.
