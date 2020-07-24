Lifestyle

Can Psychedelics Help Treat Depression?

It's a question doctors are starting to ask again, and we walk you through it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can psychedelics treat depression? It's a question doctors are starting to ask again as a the 40-year moratorium that closed down psychedelics research in the 1970s is now coming to an end. But there are numerous factors that must be considered. In this video, Dr. Dominick Sportelli helps walk us through what you need to know.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Unstoppable today.

Related: Should You Microdose to Treat Depression?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur