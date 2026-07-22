A Third-Generation Veteran Found His Next Mission: Helping Seniors Stay Independent. ‘It’s All About Giving Back’

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Rick Cseak used to tour the world as a singer in the Air Force’s prestigious Tops in Blue ensemble. Today he’s CEO and president of Home Helpers Home Care of Denver. Operating eight locations across the Denver metro area, the company employs 150 people and pulls in $5 million a year in revenue, according to Franchising.com. He was recently named Veteran Entrepreneurship MVP by Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine.

Cseak’s best business decision, he says, was “being persistent and staying with a brand that holds the exact or similar values I have.” His other advice for franchisees: don’t be afraid to delegate once you’ve built the right team, and treat an exit strategy as part of the business plan from day one, not an afterthought.

The timing works in his favor, too. The U.S. senior population grew from 44 million to 58 million between 2000 and 2025, and Cseak expects it to hit 77 million by 2031, a trend he calls the “Silver Tsunami.”