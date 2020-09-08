Blending Curiosity and Currency

September 8, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sri Shivananda is the CTO of Paypal, an online payment system. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, he discusses with host David Meltzer career advice, the evolution of online currency exchange and championing customers.

Shivananda talks about focusing on “micro-ambitions,” planning for one or two steps, but otherwise letting life take its course. He also talks about creating a foundation of learning based on curiosity and the importance of competence, character and consistency.

Shivananda discusses online payments, specifically as COVID has changed views about exchanging physical currency. He talks about Paypal as a safe, convenient and cheap way to manage money for all consumers and its “customer championship,” prioritizing users’ needs in the development cycle.

Related: Fast Cars and Lasting Success