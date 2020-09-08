Technology

Blending Curiosity and Currency

Paypal's CTO shares his insights about what leads to a successful career.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sri Shivananda is the CTO of Paypal, an online payment system. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, he discusses with host David Meltzer career advice, the evolution of online currency exchange and championing customers. 

Shivananda talks about focusing on “micro-ambitions,” planning for one or two steps, but otherwise letting life take its course. He also talks about creating a foundation of learning based on curiosity and the importance of competence, character and consistency.

Shivananda discusses online payments, specifically as COVID has changed views about exchanging physical currency. He talks about Paypal as a safe, convenient and cheap way to manage money for all consumers and its “customer championship,” prioritizing users’ needs in the development cycle.

Related: Fast Cars and Lasting Success

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur