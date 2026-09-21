I Analyzed 16,625 Publishers. The Best Ones Don’t Sell SEO.

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Key Takeaways The premium publisher is selling credibility and reach — not merely a dofollow backlink.



Buy placements like media: start with the audience and context, then treat the link as an added benefit

New pricing data from 53 language markets suggests that, at the top end of publishing, audiences and brand mentions now command more value than the link itself.

When my team finished pricing every publisher in our database this summer, I expected the results to reinforce one of the industry’s oldest assumptions: the more search value a site can pass along, the more it can charge. We run a link-building agency, and our database spans 16,625 publisher sites in 53 languages, so the spreadsheet had plenty to say.

Its clearest takeaway surprised me: among the biggest publishers, the link is increasingly beside the point.

The full study is public, and its headline finding is inconvenient for anyone who buys placements the old way. The most expensive publishers in the sample largely refuse to sell the thing link buyers believe they are paying for.

The price ladder is steeper than buyers think

The median publisher quotes $570 for one sponsored article, and the middle half of the market sits between $250 and $1,290. One site in 10 costs under $100, the end of the market I warned about recently, and one in nine costs $2,500 or more.

Authority is the lever. The median climbs from $355 at a domain rating in the 30s to $1,840 at 80 and above, a 5.2x spread. Audience pulls the same way: sites with a few thousand monthly visits quote around $390, while the 425 sites with more than a million visits quote $2,030. None of that surprised me. What sits at the top of the ladder did.

The most expensive sellers won’t sell the link

One publisher in 10 across the sample sells nofollow placements only, meaning the link carries an instruction telling Google to disregard it. At the top of the market, the practice is the norm rather than the exception: 39% of publishers rated 80 or above sell nofollow-only, and so do 36% of sites with more than a million monthly visits.

The pricing is what rearranged my thinking. Those nofollow-only publishers quote a median of $1,840, against $510 for everyone else. The sites charging 3.6 times more are the ones deliberately switching off the search value.

Nobody at those publications is confused about the product. They sell an audience and a name, priced as advertising, and the link attribute is a compliance detail. I expected the opposite result and said so out loud when the numbers came back.

The honest end of the market is the expensive end

Disclosure follows the same slope. Across the sample, 27% of publishers state that sponsored articles carry a label. At the bottom price band, it is 15% of sites, at the top it is 57%, and the publishers that label charge a median of $1,300 against $430 for those that do not. Transparency turns out to be a feature of sites that can afford standards.

The reason this premium still makes sense lies in the AI numbers. When Ahrefs studied 75,000 brands, branded web mentions correlated with visibility in Google’s AI answers at 0.664, while managed 0.218. The one thing every placement delivers, regardless of its link attributes, your name in a sentence on a page machines read, is the thing the models weigh most. It is a strange conclusion for a link seller to publish, and a few peers have told me so, but the data went where it went.

A placement buys three things, in a new order

Read together, the numbers describe a product that changed while the invoices kept the old wording. A sponsored placement in 2026 buys an audience that might match your buyer, a brand mention in a context that AI systems read, and sometimes a link to follow. Price it in that order.

Practically, that changes the questions you ask a vendor. Who reads the site, and does that audience overlap with yours? Will your brand appear in a sentence worth repeating, or in a footer? Only then ask about the link attribute, and treat the answer as a bonus rather than the product. Skip the false shortcut while you are at it: a quarter of publishers offer to insert a link into an existing article for a median of $270, but only 38% price the insertion below a full article, so the discount buyers assume is there mostly is not.

The map matters as much as the menu. Swedish publishers quote a median of $1,440 and German ones $1,230, while Central and Eastern European sites sit near $490. The English median of $380 conceals a wider split than any of the others, ranging from $1,330 for sites with Australian readers down to roughly $100 for English sites whose audience is in South Asia. For a brand that sells in lower-end markets, this is an opening most English-only agencies never consider.

The publishers at the top of the market have worked out what they are selling. The buyers who work out what they are buying will get the better end of the trade. Everyone else is negotiating over a link attribute while the piece of the deal that machines and humans both read goes unpriced, and in this market, the unpriced piece is the bargain.