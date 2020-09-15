Leadership

The Values of a Good Company

The co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United discusses the importance of a values-based approach to business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Arthur Blank is the co-founder of Home Depot, owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United and author of Good Company, a book about business values. Blank discusses with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer why strong values are essential for all businesses to be successful.

Blank explains the twin pillars of business, profitability and purpose, and the necessity of both for sustained success. He discusses the importance of six core values and of communicating them throughout organizations, regardless of their situations or circumstances.

Blank talks about values as anchors for businesses, emphasizing the need for leaders to live and demonstrate these core values to set the standard for employees so that they then make the best decisions on behalf of their customers. The values Blank writes about in his book work the same way and produce the same results for businesses by creating relationships between who’s serving, who they’re serving, and the communities they are a part of.

Related: Operate Your Business Like You'll Run It Forever

