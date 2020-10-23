'The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty' Episode 2: '3 Ways to Increase Your Energy, Alleviate Brain Fog and Get Focused'

October 23, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My exciting new video series, The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty — a complement to my books Unstoppable and The Unstoppable Journal — will show you why we've been looking at productivity all wrong, so you can uncover the biological and psychological triggers behind why we make excuses. The four installments will Include practical, helpful tips involving binaural beats, visualization, sleep and fitness trackers, nootropics and more so your mind is fired up and focused for whatever life throws at you.

I have always been lead to believe that putting off work because I was tired, plagued with brain fog and unfocused indicated I was lazy and weak-minded. In reality, these were warning signs for brain inflammation.

Understanding this amid a rapidly changing environment rife with compounding psychological stressors means the difference between surviving or thriving. And, in this video, I’m going to share with you three powerful tools I have in my arsenal when I’ve got a task list so long it will make your momma cry!

Related: 'The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty' Episode 1: 'Why You Really Procrastinate'

Want to understand how your Focus Scores? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out why you're unable to focus & get more done.