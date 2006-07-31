My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Government Help for Women Entrepreneurs

The United States government has several organizations focused on women business owners. Navigate them with this quick guide.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • National Women's Business Council: The NWBC is a bi-partisan federal advisory council that serves as an independent policy advisor to the President, Congress and the SBA on economic issues of importance to women business owners. You'll find research, news, and conference and event listings on the site.
  • Office of Women's Business Ownership: OWBO is a part of the SBA. Each SBA district office has a women's business ownership representative and there are women's business centers in nearly every state. OWBO also offers business training and technical assistance programs; provides access to credit and capital, federal contracts and international trade opportunities; and provides a nationwide network of mentoring roundtables. At OWBO's Online Women's Business Center, you can find lists of local reps and offices, as well as the business management information the SBA provides.
  • Women-21.gov: This site is a joint effort of the Department of Labor, the SBA and other partners. It brings together resources, articles, news, networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs.
  • WomenBiz.gov: This site is the "gateway for women-owned businesses selling to the government." It has useful links, event listings, and a step-by-step guide to government procurement.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

How to Make Your MVP Truly Cost-Effective

Entrepreneurs

Why Goal-Setting Systems Have to Be Simple

Entrepreneurs

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs