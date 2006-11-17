My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Help Seniors Transition to a New Life

Moving from a family home can be traumatic. This business idea helps seniors downsize into a new, smaller living facility.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even though many seniors want to live in their own homes as long as they can, others need or want to move on to one of the many residential options ahead. That transition is often a daunting one, though, leaving many seniors and their families reeling from the challenges. "There are often difficult family dynamics," says Steven Weisman, a Cambridge, Massachusetts, elder law attorney and author of Boomer or Bust. "Sometimes the children have competing interests. Sometimes they're half a continent away and need someone on location to help meet their parents' needs. This is a chance for entrepreneurs to do well in this area while doing good."

After working as an assisted living administrator, Bryan Neal, 34, saw so many problems with seniors on the move that he started Assisted Moving LLC in Plymouth, Michigan. "There are often 50 years of accumulated possessions in [their] homes," says Neal, whose 3-year-old company projects 2006 sales of $225,000. "Families call and ask if I'll be the villain, because Mom and Dad don't understand why everything can't go into the new place." Neal's company has a systematic downsizing plan complete with software showing the dimensions of the new home. Once the seniors see what will really fit, Assisted Moving helps them decide what to pass on, holds estate sales to sell other items, discards unwanted items and moves what the seniors keep into their new homes.

Getting Started
Before starting your own transition services business, consider the following:

  • Set realistic expectations. "Be prepared to make the adjustment from typical white collar work to hands-on physical work," says Bryan Neal, 34, who left his job as an assisted living facility manager to found Assisted Moving LLC in Plymouth, Michigan, which not only helps seniors make decisions relating to their move, but also moves them. "Assisting seniors with the moving and downsizing is physical work with lots of sorting, packing and heavy lifting."
  • Have an element of compassion. Most older adults who are considering a transition have not moved in decades and will need to shed years of accumulated belongings. For most of these seniors and their families, parting with these belongings and leaving a longtime home is a highly emotional experience and feelings can run high. "Be prepared to act as a director, counselor and friend," Neal says.
  • Do research and networking. The National Association of Senior Move Managers helps members with insurance, business-to-business referrals, consumer referrals, education and more. Members are also able to help each other coordinate transitions for clients moving out of state.
  • Assemble a team. Seniors often need special help from accountants, lawyers, financial planners and other professionals as they make their move, so transition planners would do well to pull together a network of these professionals. "Understand that you"ll be the quarterback," says Steven Weisman, a Cambridge elder law attorney and author of Boomer or Bust. "Line up those other professionals to provide the fullest service."
  • Think beyond the move. Weisman says that months or even years can go by before people get around to unpacking all their boxes. "Change is difficult for anyone, but especially for people later in life," he says. "You want to help them get the new place set up quickly so that it feels like home."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries