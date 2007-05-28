My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Benefits of Construction-Specific Software

Construction industry-specific software paves the way to increased sales and efficiency.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Provided by

Instead of using generic software to run your business, consider an application tailored to the construction industry. Such an application can help increase your sales volume, reduce expenses, and win bids you might not have won previously.

Using software specifically tailored to your industry can produce several measurable benefits, including:

True job costs.
If your current software can't tell you which jobs are profitable and which aren't, you may be missing significant opportunities to improve your business. Also, inefficient documentation can cause small expenses to accumulate, making a project move from the plus side of the ledger to the minus side. Construction software can provide detailed breakdowns of costs displayed in a number of different ways (e.g., by type of work, employee time, equipment use, etc.).

Faster, more accurate estimating.By automating the estimating process you spend less time on an activity that provides no direct financial gain and free up time for things that can net the company a profit.

More efficient payroll and accounting.
Performing these rote activities electronically takes a fraction of the time and is more accurate. Electronic accounts receivable can be more timely. After all, the sooner you bill after performing a service, the sooner you will get paid - and probably with less squawking. In addition, you can select a software program with a warning system that prevents overpayments, which will help reduce errors that eat into profits. On the accounting side, the better your records, the better chance you will withstand an audit intact.

Better management of construction projects.
Construction software lets you track projects from bid to finish with all management details - subcontractor information, change orders, purchase orders, etc. - in one place. You also have an historical reference for each project, which enables you to prepare more accurate bids in the future.

Elements of Good Construction-Specific Software
A good construction management program should have:

Single-entry integrated system.
Data you enter, for example, in the estimating section should automatically flow to scheduling, production, and job costing.

All-inclusive features.
The program should handle all your construction business needs. It's far easier to use one program than to try to cobble together several different ones. Modules to look for include: estimating, accounting, payroll, project management, job costing, inventory, equipment maintenance, and scheduling. Even if you don't use or need all these features right away, it's a good idea to have them at your disposal when your company's size warrants them.

Strong training and technical support.
This may be more important than the software itself. In addition to a good training program, look for easy upgrades, a trial period with a money-back guarantee, and fast turnaround on technical support. After all, your business depends on it.


More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed