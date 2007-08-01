Your Message in a Mascot
This story appears in the August 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Since Stuart Montaldo, founder of DoubleStar LLC, which does business as Cogno Products, started using a space creature to promote the company's board games, Cogno the alien has become the recognizable "face" of the company.
Mascots can be a great shorthand for what your company is, says Florence Quinn, founder of PR agency Quinn & Co., as long as you have:
- A Message: "Your mascot should make the culture of your company easy to understand just by looking at it," says Quinn. Cogno represents the brainy, sci-fi feel of the games.
- Continuity: "Use the mascot over and over so customers see it and immediately know that's your company," she says.
- A Visual: The mascot has to make an interesting visual--like Montaldo's life-size inflatable Cogno.