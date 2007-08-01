My Queue

Your Message in a Mascot

Take these 3 quick tips to dress up your company's image.
This story appears in the August 2007 issue of Entrepreneur.

Since Stuart Montaldo, founder of DoubleStar LLC, which does business as Cogno Products, started using a space creature to promote the company's board games, Cogno the alien has become the recognizable "face" of the company.

Mascots can be a great shorthand for what your company is, says Florence Quinn, founder of PR agency Quinn & Co., as long as you have:

  • A Message: "Your mascot should make the culture of your company easy to understand just by looking at it," says Quinn. Cogno represents the brainy, sci-fi feel of the games.
  • Continuity: "Use the mascot over and over so customers see it and immediately know that's your company," she says.
  • A Visual: The mascot has to make an interesting visual--like Montaldo's life-size inflatable Cogno.

