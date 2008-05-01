My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Book Smart

2 bookworms capitalize on a novel idea: putting the library online and book rentals in the mailbox.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

VItal Stats: Shamoon Siddiqui (l.), 26, and George Burke, 26, of BookSwim.com
Company: Online hardcover/paperback book rental service
Projected 2008 Sales: $800,000

Freeload no more
College friends George Burke and Shamoon Siddiqui spent a lot of time in bookstores reading books but not buying them. They didn't have room to store all the books and didn't necessarily want to own every book they read. Then they thought, why not rent books Netflix-style?

In 2006, after Burke had sold a web design company and Siddiqui had completed his master's degree in computer engineering, they launched BookSwim using personal savings and book donations. By April 2007, they had their first customer.

Burden of Proof
Not everyone was enthusiastic, though. Bloggers said, "These guys are trying to take over the library." Others described the idea as "extremely ambitious" and even "insane." But "most libraries close at 6 p.m.," says Burke, "and not everyone lives near a library."

Check It Out
To make sure their idea would work, Burke and Siddiqui did some grass-roots market research. "Anywhere we saw someone with a book, we whipped out a questionnaire," explains Siddiqui, who adds that they felt vindicated when "one of the first customers was a librarian."

Off the Shelves
For a flat monthly fee (starting at $14.99), subscribers can pick from 200,000 titles on the website. The 20-employee company keeps about 15 percent of its inventory in a warehouse, which started out in Siddiqui's basement. The rest of the books are ordered on demand. Most inventory comes from distributors, but as volume increases, publishers are starting to approach them directly. Since launching BookSwim, the pair has greatly increased the number of books they purchase daily, and company growth is more than tripling monthly.

Liz Hamburg helps entrepreneurs launch new businesses as the founder and president of Upstart Ventures. She can be heard on WOR radio (710AM in New York) on Launchpad, a weekly segment focusing on entrepreneurs and small business.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed