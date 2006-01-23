99 Tips for Direct-Mail Marketing

Kick your marketing into high gear with these 99 ways to get customers to open your mail.

Direct mail is one of the most important pieces of your marketing plan. Developing and executing the campaign can many times be a thankless job. Today's mailing regulations can get complicated--postage rates are changing and the flood of mail makes it harder to stand out. The right message is very important and must get to the target prospect in the right way on a frequent basis. Capturing your reader has to happen fast and your reader must be motivated to take action.

Here are 99 direct mail marketing tips to ensure that you get the right message to the right target--in the right way.

Give a free gift to increase response

Highlight the free-gift offer prominently

Use short copy to tease the reader to read further or respond

Minimize the use of buzz words

Make your offer easy to respond to

Prove any claims with details to add credibility

Ask for the order right away

Use graphics and color to support the message and text

Offer a free trial to eliminate risk

Hire a professional copywriter for your content

Hire a professional graphic designer

Make your offer easy to understand at a glance

Promise many benefits

Give many reasons to buy

Use all the formatting available with taste

Have your direct mail reviewed by an objective third party

Use colored paper to make impact and save on printing costs

Consult with a direct-mail specialist

Use a reply card or other reply mechanism

Put a headline on the envelope

Survey customers about what they'll respond to

Include postage-paid return cards or envelopes

End a page with the middle of a sentence to encourage more reading

Personalize as much as you can

Use a Post-It note for greater impact and attention

Make the offer very prominent in the copy

Use a no-risk guarantee

Keep track of target recipients, replies and follow-up

Tell the whole story

Keep paragraphs short

Break up long copy with graphics or white space

Don't dwell on history or background

Offer a free-trial period

State your geographical service area even if its global, national, regional or local

Keep the sales pitch positive and highlight the benefits

Include a call to action; tell your readers exactly what you want them to do

Use a "P.S."--its one of the most frequently read parts of the copy

Make it easy to purchase: credit cards, terms, etc.

Offer a discount for a quick response and order

Make a simple order form for faxing

Always put a sense of urgency and deadline in your copy

Put a picture of a phone by your phone number

Put testimonials at the top of the content and by the call to action

Use typestyles that are easy to read, not a mix of them

Have a call to action at the beginning, middle and end of your copy

Use free information, free samples and a free demonstration as a marketing hook

Offer a free consultation in addition to the free information hook

Separate features and benefits (emphasize benefits)

Use bullet points and small segments of information

Use subheadings and subtitles

Include a toll-free number if you have one

Get your readers involved with a contest

Use a tear-out coupon or one with a printed perforation

Ask plain questions and offer a simple solution

Put in a photo of yourself or an associate's to personalize it

Make promises; keep promises

"Free" is still a motivating word--use it and highlight it

Use handwritten notes or comments on your direct-mail piece

Guarantee customer satisfaction

Offer proof of the benefits

Include case studies and success stories

Restate your offer often, especially at the end of the communication

Use captions, sayings or titles under all photos

Order your mailing list or compile it way in advance of your execution date

Test your list and use "Address Correction Requested" to clean your list

Mail to vendors as well as target prospects

Outsource things you don't do best: printing, mail prep, design, etc.

Put yourself on all mailing lists

Work with a list broker to tighten list specifications

Test different copy, headlines and offers

Use graphics on the outside of envelopes

Measure results and calculate ROM (Return on Mailing) dollars

Code your mailings to measure response

Mail frequently to a smaller subset of your list

Plan and prepare enough mailings for three months at a time

Use color

Do a co-op mailing with a fusion marketing partner or power partner

White space is good--a clean look is professional and easy to read

Print in large quantities to take advantage of cheaper printing prices

Use mailing pieces as handouts and for sales kits

Mail to PR contacts

Self-mailers are read more than stuffed envelopes

Postcards are very efficient; usually both sides are looked at

Print on the flap of the envelope to increase exposure

Create excitement: "Act Now!", "For a limited time!", "Hurry while it lasts!"

Deliver stacks of left-over printed items to trade organizations

Its OK to send the same piece over and over for consistency

Mail to educational institutions

Create fun for you and your prospect with your campaign

Tie other marketing to your mailings

Put your website address on all mailing pieces

Odd shapes work, too

Mail with stamps get opened before metered mail

Include pre-stamped reply envelopes

Don't delay your mailing by trying to mail in bulk on one day

Include a business card in a letter

Lumpy mail gets attention--it gets opened and gets a good response

Have a conversation with your prospect

Publicize your direct-mail campaign

Hopefully you've found one or two--or even dozens--of tips for your next mailing. They're easy tips for any business to use, and are guaranteed to increase your customer response rate.