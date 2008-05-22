Franchises

Top 10 Full-Service Restaurant Franchises

If you're a foodie looking to franchise, these selections may be right for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everyone needs to eat, and what better way to jump into the food business than with the training, support, and resources of a top restaurant franchise? Though each franchise listed here is committed to providing an essential service to humanity--and providing it well--each offers a unique twist on the kind of food and dining experience to customers. Use this list as a starting point to find one that suits your taste and style.

#1 Denny's Inc.
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #47
Full-service family restaurant
Casual dining and moderately priced meals are available 24 hours a day at Denny's locations. Starting as a donut chain in 1953, Denny's now has more than 1,500 locations in the U.S. and around the world and is designated as one of the best companies for diversity.

Complete franchise profile.

#2 CiCi's Pizza
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #92
All-you-can-eat pizza buffet
America can't seem to get enough of the buffet style pizza and pasta, quality service, and low prices CiCi's Pizza promises. And we can't either as they have more than 600 franchises nationwide and counting since first opening in 1985 in Plano, Texas. Between 2007 and 2008, it saw a 2.3 percent increase in sales with a 16 percent increase in sales the year before that.

Complete franchise profile.

#3 Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc.
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #135
Family steakhouse, buffet & bakery
Golden Corral is home to the "Great Steak Buffet" as well as pasta, pizza, and grilled meats. Committing to their motto of "Everyone Deserves a Good Meal," they keep prices low while offering tasty food. As of 2007, the company started in 1973 has grown to $1.5 billion in sales.

Complete franchise profile.

#4 Huddle House
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #137
Family-style diner
Since starting in Georgia in 1964, Huddle House has sought to provide a warm and inviting environment as well as Southern-style comfort food for the communities around them. This past year alone, customers downed 125 million cups of coffee and about 30 million orders of hash browns from one of the 400 and counting franchise locations.

Complete franchise profile.

#5 Beef 'O' Brady's
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #182
Family sports pub
Jim Mellody started Beef 'O' Brady's in 1985 after acquiring a small sandwich shop. Mellody eventually introduced chicken wings into the menu, along with signature sandwiches, burgers, and salads. The chain offers a family, sports pub environment and for franchisors a large network of partners to help in any and all ways possible.

Complete franchise profile.

#6 Famous Dave's
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #192
Barbecue-themed restaurant
After a long journey to perfectly smoked BBQ ribs, Dave Anderson opened his first restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin in 1994. With an intensive 10-week training program for managers and specific qualifications for pit masters, Famous Dave's commits to providing the best service and best tasting BBQ in the country.

Complete franchise profile.

#7 The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #201
Fondue-specialty restaurant
The first Melting Pot Restaurant opened in 1975 in Maitland, Florida, and since has expanded to more than 129 locations, with at least 42 more in development. The fondue franchise promises a unique experience, private tables, and attentive service at every restaurant.

Complete franchise profile.

#8 DoubleDave's Pizzaworks Systems Inc.
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #283
Pizza
Davyyd Miller founded DoubleDave's in 1984, serving up pizza, stromboli and the signature pepperoni rolls. The Texas-based company prides itself in training its employees and franchisees to make its signature, hand-tossed pizza dough.

Complete franchise profile.

#9 Boston Pizza
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #316
Casual dining restaurant & sports bar
It started in 1964, with a concept: provide two different dining experiences under the same roof. Offering both casual, family dining, and a sports bar experiences, the Canada-based company plans to bring those experiences to the public with 100 new restaurants in the next few years. In an effort to give back to their communities, it started the Boston Pizza Foundation and commits to supporting three national charities through various events during the year.

Complete franchise profile.

#10 BD's Mongolian Barbeque
2008 Franchise 500 ranking: #377
Create-your-own stir fry restaurant
By allowing its customers to create their own stir fry, BD's Mongolian Barbeque promises a unique experience, every visit. Since 1992, guests choose their own ingredients from a variety of meats, seafood, vegetables, salads, sauces, and spices and it's prepared on a large grill.

Complete franchise profile.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget in 2020

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $100,000 in 2020

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2020