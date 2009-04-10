My Queue

Marketing

7 Non-Verbal Cues and What They (Probably) Mean

Body language experts translate common gestures into business vernacular.
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Content Strategist
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2009 issue of Entrepreneur.

We asked body language experts to translate some common gestures into business vernacular.

  • Crossed arms: A closed-off posture implies resistance. "People might just be cold, but the stereotype is that they aren't listening," explains Ronald Riggio, director of the Kravis Leadership Institute at Claremont McKenna College.
  • A brief touch to the hand: This captures your attention and forms a quick connection. But toward employees, make sure the action doesn't appear condescending.
    A nose rub: This motion is often linked with deception. If you notice people doing this while you talk, you could be coming across as disingenuous.
  • A barrier: Personal space is sacred in Western business culture, so back off if clients put up a barrier, like a purse, says Carol Kinsey Goman, president of Kinsey Consulting Services. "I've seen managers and salespeople who didn't pick up on that cue and lost the deal."
  • A hand placed under the chin: When you see this, a decision is being made. Don't oversell if someone looks interested afterward, but if you spot negative signals, bring up your second-best idea--stat.
  • Feet pointed toward the door: The feet are the most honest part of the body, so no matter how mesmerized people seem to be, this proves they're actually over it.
  • A back-of-the-neck scratch: Your client might have an itch, but it could mean he still has questions and concerns.

