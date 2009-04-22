My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

HARO: Tapping Into Sources

This simple service is connecting journalists with sources.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What : HARO - Help A Reporter Out
Who : Peter Shankman, 36
Where : www.HelpAReporter.com
When : 2008
Projected 2009 Revenue : $1 million


The Pitch : HARO is a revolutionary social media platform that connects journalists from around the world with sources for their news stories. Each day founder Peter Shankman sends three ad-supported emails, each with 30 to 50 queries from journalists seeking experts, to an opt-in email list comprised of small businesses and PR professionals. If a HARO member feels they are a fit for a journalist's story, they simply reach out to the journalist directly. The service is free, easy and provides results. Since the founding of HelpAReporter.com, members from the HARO community have been featured in hundreds of national and international media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the TODAY show, to name a few.

The Startup Story : In November 2007, Peter Shankman, founder of The Geek Factory , a boutique PR and marketing strategy firm, started a Facebook group in hopes of helping his journalist friends connect with sources. Within three weeks, word of mouth about the group had spread. What began as 150 friends quickly became a 1,200-person community. In order to keep up with the explosive growth, Shankman launched HelpAReporter.com. In just over a year and a half, HARO has become a global social media powerhouse, with 75,000 active members and growing.

Impressive Stat : While most businesses are lucky to attain a 5 percent open rate on a monthly email blast, HARO averages an impressive 80 percent open rate, three times a day.

Founder Fun Fact : Peter Shankman isn't a traditionalist by any stretch of the imagination. Why should the capital raised for his first venture be any different? Simultaneous to the film release of Titanic, Shankman had the idea of selling T-shirts that poked fun at the blockbuster in Times Square. The shirts' slogan read, "It Sank. Get Over It." His out-of-the-box plan paid off big. Shankman was able to sell $100 thousand in shirts in a little less than two months -- then funded his first venture. No wonder he wrote the book, Can We Do That?! Outrageous PR Stunts That Work and Why Your Company Needs Them.

Founder's Advice : "Find something that works and do it again. If something doesn't work, make it better, then try it again."

Are you a young entrepreneur with a unique venture? Email us about it at youngentrepreneurcolumn@gmail.com


More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business

Starting a Business

Gain Financial Freedom With Your Own Ad Agency